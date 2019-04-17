Report: TPG out of bidding for Sports Illustrated

Meredith (MDP +0.4% ) is losing a potential buyer for Sports Illustrated, as the New York Post reports TPG is out of the bidding.

That mainly leaves onetime NBA player Junior Bridgeman (having trouble raising money for the deal) and a potential mystery investment group, Keith Kelly suggests.

Of the sales of former Time Inc. properties that Meredith has pursued, the SI dealing has hung around as an issue for more than a year now; Meredith said it hoped to have a deal done by the end of its fiscal year in June.