Ekso down 5% ahead of possible capital raise

Exoskeleton developer Ekso Bionics Holdings (EKSO -4.9% ) is down on below-average volume. Shares have slipped 7% since Monday.

Some profit-taking is normal after an extended runup. In this case shares had rallied 102% since bottoming at $1.24 on December 24, 2018.

A capital raise, however, appears necessary considering that, at year-end 2018, it had $7.7M in cash while operations consumed an average of $5.6M each quarter. It also needs to refinance ~$5.1M of debt.

In late January, it announced a JV in Asia that included a $10M investment in the company, although half will be deferred until product shipments begin.