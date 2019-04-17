Revised Line 5 tunnel deal an option as Michigan reopens talks with Enbridge

Michigan Gov. Whitmer has re-opened talks with Enbridge (ENB +0.6% ) after using an executive order to halt action on the planned Line 5 oil pipeline tunnel beneath the Straits of Mackinac backed by the former governor.

Whitmer wants a faster plan to decommission Line 5 but is not ruling out the possibility of allowing ENB to house a replacement in a tunnel.

"If it can help me get the pipeline out of the water earlier, that’s something that is worth talking about," Whitmer tells The Detroit News, making clear that a tunnel remains an option.

The previous deal would allow Line 5 to keep operating in the Straits while ENB obtains permits and builds a tunnel to house the replacement, but Whitmer says the potential 7-10-year timeline estimated is too long.

The governor must weigh the concerns of two groups that have supported her: Environmentalists want the state to shut down Line 5 and criticized the previous tunnel, but organized labor says the project would create jobs while mitigating environmental risk.