More on Fulton Financial Q1 results

Fulton Financial (FULT -0.5% ) reports Q1 net interest income increase of 7.9% Y/Y to $163M.

Net interest margin increased 14 bps to 3.49%; efficiency ratio declined 360 bps to 63.9%; Return on average total assets improves from 1.01% to 1.11%.

The improvement in NIM resulted from a 13 bps increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets which outpaced the 9 bps increase in the average cost of funds.

Total average assets were $20.7B, an increase of $178.2M Q/Q and average loans, net of unearned income, increased $228.7M Q/Q.

NPAs were $147.7M (-1.3% Y/Y); Annualized NCOs were 0.10% of total average loans and the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of NPLs was 123%.

Tier 1 Leverage, Tangible Common Equity, Tier 1 Capital, and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios were 9%, 8.64%, 10.3%, and 12.8%, respectively.

“We look forward to building off the first quarter momentum by continuing to execute on our corporate strategies that will allow us to grow earnings and enhance shareholder value.” said E. Philip Wenger, Chairman and CEO.

