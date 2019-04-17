Vivus up 11% on new VA contract

Thinly traded nano cap Vivus (VVUS +11.2% ) is up on a 6x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 478K shares, in apparent response to a new five-year FSS (Federal Supply Schedule) contract with the Veterans Administration.

An FSS contract is basically a discounted price offered to federal government entities who preferentially procure products from the list.

The company will release Q1 results after the close on April 30. Consensus view is a loss/share of ($1.17) on revenues of $16.2M.