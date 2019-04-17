Natural gas prices hit three-year low as stockpiles seen surging

U.S. natural gas futures fall for the fifth straight session, sinking to their lowest in nearly three years as a seasonal lull in heating and cooling demand combined with surging production accelerates gains in stockpiles; Nymex gas for May delivery -1.9% to $2.522/MMBtu.

While inventories are more than 30% below normal, analysts predict stored supplies probably rose by more than 4x the average last week, or 88B, compared with a five-year average gain of 21B for the period, U.S. Energy Information Administration data shows.

Production, meanwhile, is at the highest for the time of year in Bloomberg data going back to 2014.

"This is a very bad development here" for gas futures, says Bob Yawger, director of the futures division at Mizuho. "This is below the multi-year low and we are basically in no man’s land right now."

