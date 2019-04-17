D.R. Horton, Lennar cut to neutral as gains already posted

Susquehanna cuts D.R. Horton (DHI -0.3% ) and Lennar (LEN -0.3% ) to neutral from positive, saying even after housing's volatile Q4, 2019 "has evolved into a classing spring season for both demand and the stocks."

Demand started improving at about mid-February and "the momentum has generally continued to improve into April."

While demand is improving, the bulk of stock movement reflecting the spring season occurs from Nov. 15 to April 15, according to the Susquehanna note.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB -0.2% ) is up 26% YTD; and it's up about 24% since Nov. 15.

"Historically the spring trade is worth ~20% to the group on average."

