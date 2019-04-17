Zoom will price IPO above range - CNBC

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) will set its IPO price at the high end or above the already raised $32 to $35 range, according to CNBC sources.

Zoom's expected to price the IPO today before going public tomorrow.

The company will be the second notable software debut this year after PagerDuty's (PD +1.1% ) last week.

Zoom competitor LogMeIn (LOGM -0.7% ) is trading slightly in the red at the moment as are Zoom stakeholder Atlassian (TEAM -1.7% ) and share purchaser Salesforce (CRM -1.4% ), which will pick up $100M shares in a private placement at the IPO price.

Previously: Zoom raises IPO range up to $35/share (April 16)