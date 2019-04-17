Sibanye-Stillwater says five-month gold strike over

Sibanye-Stillwater (SBGL +7.9% ) surges on news that the five-month gold strike has ended, as the AMCU union signs the same deal other unions reached last November.

As part of the deal, AMCU agrees to sign the three-year wage agreement previously signed by three other unions, while SBGL will pay 4K South African rand in cash to each of the union's 14K striking members and a soft 5K rand loan to be repaid over 12 months.

SBGL has run up ~1.5B rand in losses because of the labor action called by AMCU in November as a result of the pay dispute.