Drugmaker selloff intensifies on D.C. pricing headwinds

Investors in biotechs and biopharma firms appear to have intensified their profit-taking after the Q1 run-up, stoked, no doubt, from the sour mood in Congress over high drug prices and the Trump administration's stated priority to tackle the problem.

The SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI -4.6% ) is down on almost 75% higher volume while the SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH -3.2% ) is down on almost 33% higher volume (albeit on turnover of only 72K shares). Johnson & Johnson (JNJ +1.4% ) is the only one above water.