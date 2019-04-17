Ethan Allen aims for margin improvement through manufacturing initiatives

Ethan Allen (ETH) announces a manufacturing optimization plan that includes converting a North Carolina plant into a state-of-the-art distribution center and consolidating U.S. case goods manufacturing to Vermont.

The company says the actions impact approximately 325 associates in North Carolina and 55 associates in New Jersey.

Ethan Allen expects to incur restructuring and other consolidation costs of ~$7M to $8M, of which ~40% is expected to be non-cash asset impairment charges. Related capital investments of ~$8M will also be made.

Over the long haul, the company expects the changes will provide an opportunity to benefit gross profit by $5M to $6M during FY20 and beginning in FY21 gross margin improvement of around 100 to 200 bps.

Source: Press Release