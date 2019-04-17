U.S. mutual, ETF funds see $44B of inflows in March: Morningstar

March U.S. mutual fund and exchange-traded fund long-term flows of $44.0B, bringing Q1 long-term flows to $136B, matching the same period in 2018, according to Morningstar estimates.

Overall passive U.S. equity funds pulled in almost $24.1B in March while active U.S. equity funds lost $17.9M to outflows.

Bond funds for the month continued to see inflows with $35.3B going to taxable-bond funds and $8.8B to municipal-bond funds; marks the best quarter for muni funds since 2009.

Among the 10 largest U.S. fund families, Vanguard led monthly inflows with $21.8B; T. Rowe Price (TROW -0.8% ) had the largest monthly outflows at $2.9B.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV -0.1% ) led all funds with $7.3B of inflows with Vanguard Total Stock Market Index (VTI -0.3% ) coming in second.

