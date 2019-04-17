Nexon bids coming due, and founder reportedly taps Disney connection

Final bids for a sale of NXC, the parent of Korean videogame firm Nexon (OTC:NEXOY), will be due May 15, according to the Korea Economic Daily.

That's a buyout that could value NXC at about 10T won, or $8.83B.

Advisers on the deal are Deutsche Bank, UBS and Morgan Stanley.

Short-listed bidders include Kakao, Tencent (TCEHY +0.1% ), MBK Partners, KKR and Bain Capital.

Meanwhile, Nexon founder Kim Jung-ju met with a high-level official at Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) and offered to sell his and others' stake in NXC, the newspaper JoongAng Ilbo says (via Bloomberg). Kim and his wife hold more than 96% of the parent company.