Susquehanna raises AMD's PT on PC trends

Susquehanna stays on AMD's (AMD -1.6% ) sidelines but increases the PT after a quarterly internal survey showed the company gaining notebook share while desktops remain stable ahead of the 7nm launch later this year.

Analyst Christopher Rolland says the quarter and guidance might still be challenging for AMD, but CPU "trends were very constructive on share gains in laptops and Chromebooks as Intel shortages are likely accelerating the shift."

Rolland raises AMD's target from $22 to $26.

AMD is expected to report earnings on April 24. Analysts estimate $1.26B in revenue with $0.06 EPS.