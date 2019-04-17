Schlumberger Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 18th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.30 (-21.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.83B (flat Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, slb has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 7 downward.

