Philip Morris Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 18th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.01 (+1.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.76B (-1.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, pm has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.