Union Pacific Q1 2019 Earnings Preview
Apr. 17, 2019 5:30 PM ETUnion Pacific Corporation (UNP)UNPBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 18th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.87 (+11.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.51B (+0.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, unp has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 18 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward.
- Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Union Pacific Earnings Preview: Look For The Upward Trend To ContinueUnion Pacific: Why Q1 Earnings Are Key