KeyCorp Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 18th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.42 (+10.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.6B (+3.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, key has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward.

