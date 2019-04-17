PPG Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

PPG (NYSE:PPG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 18th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.21 (-12.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.69B (-2.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ppg has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.