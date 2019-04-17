BB&T Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 18th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.03 (+6.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.94B (+3.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, bbt has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward.