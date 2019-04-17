Manpower Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Manpower (NYSE:MAN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 18th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.36 (-6.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5B (-9.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, man has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.