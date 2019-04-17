Genuine Parts Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 18th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.31 (+3.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.79B (+4.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, gpc has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.