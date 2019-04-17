Intuitive Surgical Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 18th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.70 (+10.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $975.27M (+15.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, isrg has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.