Dover Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Dover (NYSE:DOV) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 18th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.10 (-5.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.69B (-12.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, dov has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward.