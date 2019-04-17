Citi: Sprint has 50% worst-case downside if no T-Mobile merger

With speculation again rife about the potential success of a merger of Sprint (S -5.7% ) with T-Mobile (TMUS -2.2% ), Citi says its bear-case scenario in case of a breakdown values Sprint at $3/share -- 50% downside from yesterday's close.

The firm still likes T-Mobile deal or no deal and is bullish on AT&T (T -0.4% ) and Verizon (VZ -1.3% ) even in a four player market, but "We believe Sprint would need to formulate a plan to improve marketing effectiveness and sustain elevated network investment, while managing net debt leverage and FCF needs."