Citi: Sprint has 50% worst-case downside if no T-Mobile merger

With speculation again rife about the potential success of a merger of Sprint (S -5.7%) with T-Mobile (TMUS -2.2%), Citi says its bear-case scenario in case of a breakdown values Sprint at $3/share -- 50% downside from yesterday's close.
The firm still likes T-Mobile deal or no deal and is bullish on AT&T (T -0.4%) and Verizon (VZ -1.3%) even in a four player market, but "We believe Sprint would need to formulate a plan to improve marketing effectiveness and sustain elevated network investment, while managing net debt leverage and FCF needs."
Meanwhile, TDS (TDS -3.3%) and U.S. Cellular (USM -3.7%) might benefit from a measured promotional environment or as deal targets for scale hunters like Sprint or T-Mobile, the firm says, and upside for tower firms like American Tower (AMT -0.8%), Crown Castle (CCI -0.7%) or SBA Communications (SBAC -0.6%) might be limited even if the merger fails since they're already elevated. (h/t Bloomberg)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox