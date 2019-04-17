Pool Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 18th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.64 (-14.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $608.36M (+3.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, pool has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.