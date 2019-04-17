Honeywell Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 18th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.84 (-5.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.63B (-16.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, HON has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.