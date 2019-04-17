Stocks move sideways in an uncertain session

The three major U.S. stock averages search for direction as they fluctuate between positive from negative.
The Dow is barely in the green, while the S&P slips 0.2% and the Nasdaq falls less than 0.1%.
By industry segment, information technology (+0.6%) and consumer staples (+0.4%) lead the gainers, while health care (-2.6%) and real estate (-1.1%) are the biggest decliners.
Fears over Medicare-for-all batter insurers and drugmakers, with Merck falling 3.4%, Anthem down 6.2%, Becton Dickinson down 5.5%.
Notable movers on the upside include Pepsico (+3.4%), Intel (+3.5%), and Qualcomm (+11%).
Crude oil -0.1% to $63.99 per barrel.
10-year Treasury price creeps up, pushing yield down less than a basis point to 2.586%.
Dollar Index relatively flat at 97.01.
