Danaher Corporation Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 18th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.02 (+3.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.8B (+2.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DHR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.