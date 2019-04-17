Skechers Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Skechers (NYSE:SKX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 18th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.73 (-2.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.3B (+4.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SKX has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.