Check Point Software Technologies Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 18th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.31 (+0.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $471.16M (+4.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CHKP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 25 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 9 downward.

