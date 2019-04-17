Sonoco Products Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 18th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.80 (+8.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.37B (+5.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SON has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.