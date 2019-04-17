Blackstone Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 18th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.59 (-9.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.48B (-10.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, bx has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.