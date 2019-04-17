Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 18th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.08 (-86.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7B (-17.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, tsm has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward.