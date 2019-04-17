Chart Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Chart (NASDAQ:GTLS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 18th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.43 (+87.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $290.33M (+3.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, GTLS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.