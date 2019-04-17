Regions Financial Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 18th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.37 (+5.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.46B (+3.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, rf has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward.