U.S., China pencil in fresh round of talks: WSJ

The U.S. and China tentatively schedule a new round of talks with the hopes that they'll lead to a signing ceremony in late May or early June, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing a person familiar with the situation.

Under the draft, U.S. Trade Representative would travel to Beijing the week of April 29 and Chinese representative Liu He would come to Washington the week of May 6.

If senior officials reach an agreement in the next couple of weeks, a presidential signing ceremony could occur as soon as Memorial Day, according to the person.

Markets don't seem to care. Nasdaq and the Dow are flat; the S&P is down 0.2% .

2-year Treasury yield falls less than 1 bp to 2.398% and the 10-year yield slips almost a bp to 2.587%.

Previously: U.S.-China trade talks near final round (April 13)

ETFs: YINN, YANG, GXC, CYB, FXP, PGJ, CN, TDF, CNY, CHN, CXSE