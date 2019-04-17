SunTrust Banks Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 18th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.30 (+0.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.34B (+3.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, sti has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.