Uber security head talks passenger safety - NBC

Uber (UBER) Chief Legal and Security Officer Tony West tells NBC’s Stephanie Gosk "you will never hear me say that we have done enough on safety" when discussing the murder of college student Samantha Josephson, who reportedly mistook her killer's car for her Uber.

Full quote: “Well, I'll tell you, Stephanie, you will never hear me say that we have done enough on safety. It's my commitment. It is the commitment of the entire company to make sure that every single day, we are raising the bar on safety.”

