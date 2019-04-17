DOJ charges 31 docs for over-prescribing opioids

The U.S. Depart of Justice has charged 60 people, including 31 physicians, with illegally prescribing and distributing opioid painkillers. The DOJ claims that the group, which includes 53 medical professionals, are tied to ~350K prescriptions and 32M pills.

The operation, launched by the Trump administration last year, was conducted by the federal Appalachian Regional Prescription Opioid Strike Force.