Popular Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 18th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.45 (+62.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $618.47M (+57.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, bpop has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.