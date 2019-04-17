People's United Financial Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 18th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.33 (+10.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $438.81M (+13.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, pbct has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.