Rogers Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Rogers (NYSE:RCI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 18th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is C$0.94 (+4.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$3.73B (+2.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, rci has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.