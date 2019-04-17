CNBC: Facebook building entry to voice assistants

Facebook (FB +0.1% ) is working on its own rival voice assistant to take on Alexa, Google and Siri, CNBC says.

That's another project from the company's Facebook Reality Labs skunk works, according to the report.

Led by a team based out of Redmond, Washington, the project has been in the works since early last year, but Facebook trails a dominant lead built by Amazon.com (AMZN +0.3% ) and Google (GOOG +0.7% , GOOGL +0.6% ), and to a smaller extent Apple (AAPL +1.8% ).

It might fit a few places, the report notes: Facebook already offers its Portal video-chat device (currently equipped with Amazon's Alexa) as well as Oculus VR headsets.