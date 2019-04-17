MicroVision enters into $11M common stock purchase agreement with Lincoln Park Capital

MicroVision (MVIS -12.6% ) has entered into an agreement with Lincoln Park Capital Fund to sell up to $11M of common stock to Lincoln Park.

Proceeds from any sales of stock will be used for general corporate purposes.

Under the terms, Lincoln Park will immediately purchase $1M in shares of common stock at a purchase price of $0.9821.

In addition, for a period of 24 months, the Company has the right, to sell up to $10M of additional common stock to Lincoln Park.