U.S. economic pace still `slight-to-moderate' growth: Beige Book

U.S. economic activity expanded at "slight-to-moderate" pace in March and early April, the Federal Reserve Board observes in its Beige Book report.

Contacts in reporting districts expect slight-to-modest growth in the months ahead, little changed from the last report.

While manufacturing activity was favorable, trade-related uncertainty is an issue in many districts.

Mixed consumer spending reports suggest sluggish sales for general retailers and auto dealers.

Agricultural conditions are still weak, with "contacts expressing concern over the impact of current and future rainfall and flooding."

Loan demand reports were mixed, but indicated steady growth.

