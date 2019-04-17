Morgan Stanley's Q1 provides relief from Q4's bearish tone

Morgan Stanley's (NYSE:MS) Q1 earnings "marked a welcome departure from bearish tone set by a turbulent Q4 2018," says Seeking Alpha contributor Daniel Martins of Storm-Resistant Growth.

The market seems to agree, as Morgan Stanley rises 2.3%; by contrast, the Financial Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLF) is up only 0.1% in late afternoon trading.

The better-than-expected Q1 results remind investors that "its high-quality franchise can perform well" if market conditions aren't overwhelmingly unfavorable, Martins said.

"Bearish sentiment that had weighed on the stock in the first quarter will likely dissipate" after earnings report.

In the past 5 days, Morgan Stanley is up 5.8% vs. 3.3% for XLF and 0.65% for the S&P 500.

Disclosure: D.M. Martins is long MS stock and short MS call options.

