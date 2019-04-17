FCC chairman opposes China Mobile bid for U.S. service

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai is weighing in against allowing China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) to provide telecom services in the U.S., ahead of a vote on the matter.

“It is clear that China Mobile’s application to provide telecommunications services in our country raises substantial and serious national security and law enforcement risks,” Pai says.

The company, China's leader among state-owned telecoms, applied for permission in 2011 and faces a commission vote in May. It specifically sought approval to provide services for calls between the U.S. and other countries, rather than pursuing wireless services for U.S. customers.

Pai has circulated a draft order denying the request and terming China Mobile "vulnerable to exploitation, influence, and control by the Chinese government.”