China growth sparks copper to highest level since last July

Copper prices rallied to nine-month highs today following stronger than forecast economic growth figures from China that raise expectations for higher demand in the world's top metals consumer.

May Comex copper climbed 1.2% to $2.96/lb. after trading as high as $2.995 earlier in the session, the highest level since last July.

China's economy grew at a 6.4% pace in Q1 vs. a year ago, defying estimates of a further slowdown; China is the world’s biggest consumer of copper, accounting for nearly 50% of demand.

Among relevant tickers: FCX, SCCO, RIO, BHP, TECK, OTC:ANFGF, OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY, OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY, OTCQX:FSUMF

ETFs: OTCPK:JJCTF, COPX, CPER