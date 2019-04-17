Kinder Morgan's Mississippi LNG export plant passes environmental test

Kinder Morgan's (KMI -0.2% ) proposed Gulf LNG export plant in Mississippi moves closer to receiving approval for construction after receiving a positive final environmental impact statement from Federal Energy Regulator Commission staff.

Construction and operation of the project would result in some adverse environmental impacts but "avoided or reduced to less than significant levels" if KMI follows some recommendations, FERC staff says in the report.

Gulf LNG is designed to have two liquefaction trains that together will produce as much as 10.8M mt/year of liquefied natural gas, or ~1.4B cf/day.